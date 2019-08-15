ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will debut a new lagoon show just for Halloween Horror Nights, the resort announced Thursday.

New lagoon show for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Marathon of Mayhem to feature lasers, water fountains and more

Show will be show three times during HHN event nights

The new show called Halloween Marathon of Mayhem will take place at the Universal Studios Florida lagoon. It will feature scenes from Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Universal's classic monsters and Killer Klowns from Outer Space, which will be projected onto giant water screens.

The show will also include 100 water fountains, special effects, electro music, lasers and more.

Marathon of Mayhem will run three times—at 10 p.m., 11 p.m., and 12 a.m.—during event nights.

In addition to the lagoon show, Halloween Horror Nights will also include 10 haunted houses based on popular shows and films such as Jordan Peele's Us and Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses as well as original concepts. There will also be five scare zones—Zombieland: Double Tap, Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe, Anarch-cade, Vanity Ball and Vikings Undead.

The Academy of Villains live stage show also returns to the Fear Factor theaters with "Altered States."

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights September 6-November 2 at Universal Studios Florida.