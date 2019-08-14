ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is set to make a few "exciting" announcements.

SeaWorld Orlando to make announcements next week

No details shared, but theme park previously teased new coaster

The theme park said Wednesday it will hold a media event August 20 to share the news. But on Thursday the event was postponed, with a new date and time yet to be released.

No other details about the announcements were given. However, in June, SeaWorld confirmed plans for a new roller coaster that's set to open in 2020.

Tuesday's announcements could include more details about the coaster as well as other news that has not yet been shared.

SeaWorld's media event comes just a few weeks after Universal Orlando announced it's building a brand new theme park called Universal's Epic Universe. It also comes ahead of Disney's grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on August 29.