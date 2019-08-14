ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is set to make a few "exciting" announcements.
- SeaWorld Orlando to make announcements next week
- No details shared, but theme park previously teased new coaster
- RELATED: SeaWorld Attendance, Revenue Continue to Rise
The theme park said Wednesday it will hold a media event August 20 to share the news. But on Thursday the event was postponed, with a new date and time yet to be released.
No other details about the announcements were given. However, in June, SeaWorld confirmed plans for a new roller coaster that's set to open in 2020.
Tuesday's announcements could include more details about the coaster as well as other news that has not yet been shared.
SeaWorld's media event comes just a few weeks after Universal Orlando announced it's building a brand new theme park called Universal's Epic Universe. It also comes ahead of Disney's grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on August 29.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.