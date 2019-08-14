ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open August 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
With just a couple of weeks before the grand opening, Disney World has released new video that gives an aerial view of the 14-acre land.
In addition to shots of Batuu, the planet visitors will be transported to, the video includes peeks at the Millennium Falcon—which houses the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction.
Galaxy's Edge will also include Oga's Cantina, Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities and a couple of dining locations. Later in the year, the land's second attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open.
