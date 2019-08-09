ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has been offering free beer since May, but now visitors can get a free brew at its water park, Aquatica Orlando.

Free beer now available at Aquatica Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando also serving free beer

Deal available through September 2

Now through September 2, visitors who are 21 and older can get a free 14-ounce beer at either park. For those who don't drink beer or are under the age of 21, the parks are offering a free 12-ounce cup of fruit punch or lemonade.

The free drink can be picked up at The Patio Bar next to Mama's Pretzel Kitchen at SeaWorld. Over at Aquatica, the free drink is available at Ke-Re's Bar.

Visitors must show proper ID to get the free beer.

SeaWorld is also offering a weekday Happy Hour through September 2. Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to park close, visitors can buy one drink and get one free. The Happy Hour deal can be redeemed at Flamecraft Bar, The Bar at Sharks Underwater Grill and Waterway Grill Bar.