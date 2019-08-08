ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With just a few weeks to go until the grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney is sharing more about what the land has to offer as well as the economic impact it's had on a galaxy not so far away.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens August 29

The project cost $1 billion, according to Disney

The land created thousands of jobs in Central Florida

Galaxy's Edge, highly-anticipated 14-acre land, was more than three years in the making, costing $1 billion. It created 1,700 new permanent jobs, plus 5,500 trade, artisan and construction jobs, according to Disney.

The land will feature shops, eateries and two big attractions—Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which will open with the land, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which will open in December.

The company invited 1,000 children from across Central Florida—all members of the Boys and Girls Club—to preview the land on Thursday. Many of them had the chance to take a ride on the Millennium Falcon.

"Love it, very difficult to steer the ship," said Serenity Gary. "I can't do what they do in these movies."

Disney says the preview is part of its ongoing efforts to inspire youth.

"We're hoping by bringing in the kids from Boys and Girls Club today we are inspiring them and perhaps take an interest in our company with many career opportunities available to them especially as we continue to grow," said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, with Disney World.

But Disney doesn't want people to just come to the land, the company says it wants people to experience it.

"What we wanted to do was bring people to a new planet on the edge of wild space," said Scott Mallwitz, executive creative director overseeing Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

"The way cast members have embraced the stories and created their own stories within Star Wars universe has taken it to another level," added Phil Holmes, vice president of Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge officially opens at Hollywood Studios on August 29.