ORLANDO, Fla. – British Airways has announced it has cut ties with attractions that feature captive wild animals, including SeaWorld.

British Airways cuts ties with SeaWorld

Airline will no longer promote attractions featuring captive wild animals

Virgin Holidays and others have also ended SeaWorld partnerships

The UK-based airline said Thursday it will no longer promote attractions with animal performances or swim-with encounters as part of a new partnership with wildlife organization Born Free.

British Airways will also no longer see tickets or offer tours to those attractions.

"Our customers tell us they have concerns about wild animals being kept in captivity, and increasingly see animal performances in particular as outdated," British Airways managing director Claire Bentley said in a statement.

As of Thursday, all attractions "where wild animals kept in captivity are central the attraction" have been removed from the airline's website.

British Airways is the latest travel provider to cut ties with SeaWorld. United Airlines, Air Canada and Thomas Cook have parted ways with the theme park company.

Just last month, UK-based Virgin Holidays announced it was no longer selling tickets to SeaWorld and other attractions where whales and dolphins are held captive.

SeaWorld said it was disappointed with Virgin Holidays' decision, citing the number of animal rescues it's done in the last few decades.

The Orlando-based company has spent the last few years trying to recover from backlash that followed the release of the 2013 film Blackfish, which criticized SeaWorld's treatment of orcas.

After years of declining attendance and revenue, SeaWorld has since reported gains in both areas.

In an earnings report released Tuesday, SeaWorld parks have had 9.8 million visitors so far this year.