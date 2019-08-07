ORLANDO, Fla. – Reservations are now open for three experiences at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is set to open on August 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Reservations now open for Oga's Cantina, Savi's Workshop, Droid Depot

The experiences will be available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The 14-acre land opens at Disney World on Aug. 29

Those planning to visit the planet of Batuu can select dates and times for Oga's Cantina, lightsaber building experience Savi's Workshop and the custom droid building experience Droid Depot.

Reservations can be made on the Disney World website.

Currently, reservations are available for August 29 through February 3, 2020.

Previews are currently underway for the new 14-acre land--Disney World employees first followed by annual passholders.

Galaxy's Edge, which first opened at Disneyland in May, will feature a Millennium Falcon ride and shops selling Star Wars-inspired merchandise and food. The land second ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will make its debut December 5 at Hollywood Studios and on January 17 at Disneyland.