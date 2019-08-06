KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Margaritaville Resort Orlando has added an extra perk for guests staying at the resort.

Now through December 19, people with reservations at either the Margaritaville Hotel or the Magaritaville Cottages will get free admission to Island H2O Live! water park during their stay.

The number of free tickets is equal to the number of guests in each room or cottage. Additional tickets can be purchased at the hotel lobby ticket desk for a discount rate of $40.

Blockout dates do apply for the tickets. And starting September 4, the water park will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Island H2O Live! features 20 interact rides and experiences, including a wave pool and water slides.

The water park is part of the larger Margaritaville Resort Orlando complex, which also includes a shopping and entertainment district called Sunset Walk.

For more information, visit islandh2olive.com.