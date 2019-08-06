ORLANDO, Fla. — Attendance and revenue at SeaWorld parks have continued to rise, the company revealed in an earnings report released Tuesday.

Second quarter earnings showed SeaWorld's attendance reached 6.5 million visitors, a 0.8 percent increase from the same quarter last year.

So far, for the year, SeaWorld parks have had 9.8 million visitors.

Total revenue was also up in the second quarter at $406 million, an increase of 3.6 percent from 2018.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter also increased 33.6 percent to $166.1 million.

The attendance and revenue boost was attributed to the timing of Easter and spring break, increased visitor in-park spending, and new rides and attractions.

"As you know, we featured a new ride, attraction and/or event at almost all of our parks this year and guest reception has been positive," CEO Gus Antorcha announced in a statement. "Our exciting summer events are currently in full swing including our one-of-a-kind Sesame Parade in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio, our award-winning Electric Ocean event at each of our SeaWorld parks and our Summer Nights event at each of our Busch Gardens parks, giving our guests even more reasons to visit."

In Florida, SeaWorld has opened three new attractions this year: Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando, Tigris at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and KareKare Curl at Aquatica Orlando.

Upcoming attractions include new coasters for both SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in 2020.