ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's domestic theme parks saw fewer visitors in the third quarter, the Walt Disney Company revealed Tuesday.

Attendance down at Disney World and Disneyland, company reports

Dip due to price increases at Disneyland, tourists waiting to visit WDW

Revenue for Parks, Experiences and Products up 7 percent to $6.6B

Attendance was down 3 percent at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

The news came during an earnings call discussing the company's latest earnings report.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge , the largest expansion at Disneyland, opened in the same quarter. A nearly-identical version of the land is set to open at Disney World later this month.

The dip in attendance was due to a number of factors, including fewer annual passholder visits at Disneyland, higher ticket prices at Disneyland, and potential Disney World visitors deferring their trips until after Galaxy's Edge opens, according to Disney executives.

"There was tremendous concern in the marketplace that there was going to be huge crowding when we opened Galaxy's Edge," Disney CEO Bob Iger said. "So some people stay away just because they expected that it would not be a great guest experience."

Not all of Disney's earnings results were negative.

The company's Parks, Experiences and Products division reported $6.6 billion in revenue, a 7 percent increase. Operating income was up 4 percent to $1.7 billion.

Despite a decline in attendance at Disney's U.S. parks, guest spending was up 10 percent in the quarter. Occupancy at Disney hotels and in-room spending was also up.