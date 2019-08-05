ORLANDO, Fla. – The new projection show Dark Arts at Hogwarts will debut at Universal's Islands of Adventure this fall, Universal has revealed.

New projection show to debut at Universal Orlando

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle coming this fall

Show will feature Dementors, Death Eaters and more

The resort shared the update in a news release about the return of its Wizarding World of Harry Potter vacation package.

"And with the recent opening of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure—the epic new attrition of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter—plus the upcoming fall debut of the new light projection experience, Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle," the release said.

This is the first time Universal has new information about the show since announcing it back in February. So while "fall" isn't a specific date, it does narrow down the timeline a bit.

Dark Arts at Hogwarts will feature Dementors, Death Eaters and other sinister creatures projected onto Hogwarts Castle. The show will also feature lights and a musical arrangement based on John Williams' score.

The show already debuted at Universal Studios Hollywood in California and included the use of drones.

No word yet if Universal Orlando's version will do the same.