ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney will have a few surprises up its sleeve at this year's D23 Expo.

Disney's "secret project" to be discussed at D23 Expo

Announcement to be made on August 22

The company will be discussing details about a "Secret Walt Disney Company Project" on August 24. The project itself will be announced on August 22, a day before the three-day convention begins.

Of course, no other details have been released.

The secretive panel joins other panels and presentations that will take place at the expo, including "The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," "Behind the Art of Disney Costuming: Heroes, Villains, and Spaces Between," "The Art of Disney Storytelling" and more.

Disney is also set to reveal more details about upcoming projects at its theme parks during the "Disney Parks, Experiences and Products" panel on August 25. The ongoing transformation at Epcot is among the topics that will be discussed.

The D23 Expo takes place August 23-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center.