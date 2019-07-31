ORLANDO, Fla. – A recent trademark filing by Universal Parks may hint at the name of a new attraction coming to Orlando.

Universal filed trademark for "velocicoaster" last week

Documents indicate the name could be used for an "amusement park ride"

Universal is currently working on a project near its Jurassic Park area

On July 24, Comcast's theme park division filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for "Velocicoaster." According to the filing, the name would be used for "amusement park service; entertainment in the nature of an amusement park ride."

At Islands of Adventure, Universal is working on "Project 791," which is believed to be a coaster themed after either Jurassic Park or the new Jurassic World franchise.

Universal recently submitted a trademark filing for VELOCICOASTER...🤔 pic.twitter.com/JuFQeqRju2 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 30, 2019

Universal hasn't officially announced the project, but construction walls featuring T-Rex icons throughout the park's Jurassic Park area confirm something is in the works.

On Tuesday, Universal shared a cryptic post on its official Instagram account.

"Something is hatching…," read the post, which also featured a picture of dinosaur eggs.

A coaster could be part of Universal's big news conference on Thursday, as well as what many expect to be an official announcement of a new theme park.