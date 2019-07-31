ORLANDO, Fla. – A recent trademark filing by Universal Parks may hint at the name of a new attraction coming to Orlando.
- Universal filed trademark for "velocicoaster" last week
- Documents indicate the name could be used for an "amusement park ride"
- Universal is currently working on a project near its Jurassic Park area
On July 24, Comcast's theme park division filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for "Velocicoaster." According to the filing, the name would be used for "amusement park service; entertainment in the nature of an amusement park ride."
At Islands of Adventure, Universal is working on "Project 791," which is believed to be a coaster themed after either Jurassic Park or the new Jurassic World franchise.
Universal hasn't officially announced the project, but construction walls featuring T-Rex icons throughout the park's Jurassic Park area confirm something is in the works.
On Tuesday, Universal shared a cryptic post on its official Instagram account.
"Something is hatching…," read the post, which also featured a picture of dinosaur eggs.
A coaster could be part of Universal's big news conference on Thursday, as well as what many expect to be an official announcement of a new theme park.
