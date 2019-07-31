ORLANDO, Fla. – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios will soon welcome visitors to the planet of Batuu.

While exploring the new land, visitors will be able to try Blue Milk and Green Milk.

The dairy-free, frozen beverages will be available at the Milk Stand. Both drinks will also be offered as an alcoholic version.

An updated menu for the Milk Stand on the Disney World website lists two specialty beverages—Blue Milk Cooler and Green Milk Cooler.

The Blue Milk Cooler will have Bacardi Superior Rum, while the Green Milk Cooler will have Corazon Blaco Tequila. Both drinks will cost $14 each.

The alcoholic options for Blue Milk and Green Milk is a departure from Disneyland, which opened is version of Galaxy's Edge at the end of May. There, the milk stand only offers non-alcoholic versions of the drinks.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge officially opens at Hollywood Studios on August 29.