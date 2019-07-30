ORLANDO, Fla. – IAAPA, the world's largest trade association for amusement parks, has officially opened its new global headquarters.

IAAPA shared the news on its official Twitter account Tuesday.

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is located on Taft-Vineland Road, near the Orange County Convention Center. On the building's exterior is a wave pattern, which officials have said represents "the constant and dynamic movement of the attractions industry."

The custom-built headquarters includes meeting, a lounge, and special event space.

IAAPA broke ground on the new facility last May.

Each fall, the organization hosts an attractions expo, where professionals can see the latest innovations in rides, food and entertainment. The expo, which has a $77 million economic impact on Central Florida, is scheduled to remain in Orlando through 2030.