ORLANDO, Fla. -- For a fifth year in a row, Universal's Islands of Adventure has topped TripAdvisor's list of the world's best amusement parks.

Universal's Islands of Adventure tops TripAdvisor amusement park list

Islands of Adventure, which is home to a new Hagrid-themed coaster, once again beat out the most-visited park in the world, Disney World's Magic Kingdom, which came in second.

Other Florida parks to make it into the top 10 include Universal Studios Florida at No. 3, Disney's Animal Kingdom at No. 4 and SeaWorld Orlando at No. 10.

Parks outside of the Sunshine State that place high on the list include France's Le Puy du Fou at No. 5, Universal Studios Hollywood at No. 6, Denmark's Tivoli Gardens at No. 7, Germany's Europa-Park at No. 8 and The Island in Pigeon Forge at No. 9.

The 2019 list was compiled using an algorithm that weighs the quantity and quality of reviews left on the TripAdvisor website.

To see the complete list, visit the TripAdvisor website.