ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's Hollywood Studios appears to have sprung a leak.

Video posted on social media Wednesday shows brown water shooting high into the air near the park's Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular attraction.

The incident happened sometime just before 5 p.m.

A Disney spokesperson told Spectrum News that incident was caused by a "broken water pipe."

Disney didn't say whether or not the impacted pipe was a sewage line.

Park operations were not affected, according to Disney.