ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's Hollywood Studios appears to have sprung a leak.
- Broken pipe at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Video shows brown water shooting into the air
- Incident happened near the Indiana Jones attraction
Video posted on social media Wednesday shows brown water shooting high into the air near the park's Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular attraction.
The incident happened sometime just before 5 p.m.
A Disney spokesperson told Spectrum News that incident was caused by a "broken water pipe."
Disney didn't say whether or not the impacted pipe was a sewage line.
Park operations were not affected, according to Disney.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.