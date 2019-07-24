ORLANDO, Fla. – Ripley's Believe It or Not! is celebrating Christmas in July with visits from Santa.

Santa photo-op at Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Appearances from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 28

Visitors to the International Drive attraction will be able to get a photo with Ol' Saint Nick from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through July 28. Those who take a picture with Santa and post it on Ripley's Orlando Facebook page will receive a 10 percent discount on retail purchases, according to a news release.

Santa's visit also coincides with the 27th anniversary of the Orlando attraction, which features "oddities" from around the world.