ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disney has revealed a lineup of Marvel experiences coming to this year's D23 Expo.

Disney reveals lineup of Marvel experiences at D23 Expo

Pavilion to include video experience, costume gallery and guest appearances

Marvel's presence at the convention will include panels, guest appearances, exclusive merchandise and more.

On the show floor, attendees can visit the Marvel Studios Pavilion where an exclusive video experience will let them "step inside the action of Avengers: Endgame." They will also be able to see costumes worn by characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The pavilion will also host daily trivia games as well as panels with filmmakers and artists.

At the Imagining Tomorrow, Today Pavilion, attendees can get an early look at upcoming Marvel projects underway at Disney parks around the world.

Marvel will also share a sneak peek at its upcoming Phase 4 projects during the Walt Disney Studios presentation in Hall D23 on August 24. The Phase 4 slate was unveiled this month at San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition to Marvel experiences, D23 Expo will feature a Disney on Broadway anniversary concert, a heroes and villains costume exhibit, a panel for The Simpsons and a Disney Parks panel that will include updates on Epcot's ongoing transformation.

D23 Expo takes place August 23-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center.