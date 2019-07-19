WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida has built an astronaut out of Legos to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The life-size astronaut model, which features an American Flag in hand, is comprised of 65,600 Lego bricks. It took five model builders 450 hours to construct the astronaut, Legoland said.

The astronaut stands next to a moon landing-inspired mosaic made of more than 44,000 Lego bricks.

The astronaut will on display at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for a year. The model will then be moved to Legoland Florida, which will become its permanent home.

Legoland Florida already features a recreation of Kennedy Space Center in the Miniland USA section of its park. The Lego models include a space shuttle, a launch pad and Vehicle Assembly Building.