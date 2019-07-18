ANAHEIM, Calif. – Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland reached a milestone earlier this week.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run welcomes 1 millionth rider

The attraction opened with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on May 31

Disney World's version of the land and ride opens August 29

RELATED: Disney World releases details on Galaxy's Edge passholder previews

The attraction, which has been open a little over six weeks, recently welcomed its one millionth rider.

Galaxy's Edge employees celebrated the milestone with 8-year-old Jonathan Ridgeway and his family, who traveled to the planet of Batuu from Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

The family even had a visit from Chewbacca while exploring the attraction's "chess room."

Smugglers Run lets riders take control of the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy" as they try to complete a mission for Hondo Ohnaka. Riders will be assigned one of three roles—pilots, gunners, or flight engineers.

The attraction opened with Disneyland's version of Galaxy's Edge on May 31.

A nearly identical land is set to debut in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Disney World on August 29, with Smugglers Run as the opening attraction. It'll be joined by Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the land's other attraction, on December 5.

Rise of the Resistance will open at Disneyland on January 17.