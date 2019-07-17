ORLANDO, Fla. – Four musical acts are set perform during SeaWorld Orlando's new summer concert series, the theme park announced Wednesday.

The concerts will take place over four weekends starting July 20 with Colt Ford.

Other acts include Vertical Horizon (July 27-28); Jefferson Starship (August 3-4); and Blood, Sweat and Tears (August 10-11).

The concerts, which are included with regular theme park admission, will be held in the park's Nautilus Theater at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

A limited number of reserved seats are available for $15 per person, SeaWorld said in a news release.

In addition to the concert series, SeaWorld announced the return of its Fun Card for Florida residents. For a limited time, the pass, which includes admission to SeaWorld for the rest of the year, is available for $79.99. For $20 more, admission to Aquatica Orlando can be added to the Fun Card.

The Fun Cards, which include blockout dates, must be purchased by July 31.