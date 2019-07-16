ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Some guests heading to the Magic Kingdom were stuck when a monorail train stalled Tuesday morning.
One guest posted on Twitter that she and others were "trapped" on a hot monorail for 30 minutes and had to open the emergency windows.
The tweet also included a picture of fire engine below the stopped monorail.
Only one monorail was stuck on the line, a Disney spokesperson told Spectrum News 13. Magic Kingdom's monorail service was closed while Disney's transportation team worked to fix the issue.
Disney did not say what caused the issue or how long the monorails were down. A spokesperson would only say that the monorails experienced "down time."
All guests who were stuck on the stalled monorail train are no longer on it, according to Disney, and the monorails have since resumed normal operations.
A day earlier, a power glitch caused by bad weather caused temporary closures of some rides at Magic Kingdom and Epcot.
