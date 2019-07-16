ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Some guests heading to the Magic Kingdom were stuck when a monorail train stalled Tuesday morning.

One guest posted on Twitter that she and others were "trapped" on a hot monorail for 30 minutes and had to open the emergency windows.

The tweet also included a picture of fire engine below the stopped monorail.

We are sorry for any inconvenience, Amanda. Please know that our Transportation Team is aware of the situation and is working quickly to get you moving on to your Disney destination. We appreciate your patience. — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) July 16, 2019

Only one monorail was stuck on the line, a Disney spokesperson told Spectrum News 13. Magic Kingdom's monorail service was closed while Disney's transportation team worked to fix the issue.

Disney did not say what caused the issue or how long the monorails were down. A spokesperson would only say that the monorails experienced "down time."

All guests who were stuck on the stalled monorail train are no longer on it, according to Disney, and the monorails have since resumed normal operations.