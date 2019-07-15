ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- An afternoon storm caused a power glitch at Disney World on Monday, a spokesperson said.

Magic Kingdom experienced power glitch during storm

Mulitple rides are temporarily closed

Rides also temporarily closed at Epcot, Hollywood Studios

Power glitch caused temporary closures of rides at Magic Kingdom and Epcot.

According to the My Disney Experience app, closed attractions included Space Mountain, the PeopleMover, Haunted Mansion, and Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom; and Spaceship Earth, Frozen Ever After, and Journey into Imagination with Figment at Epcot.

Rides at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom were also closed because of the weather.

Some of the rides have since reopened, while many remain closed.