ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will once again celebrate its passholders with appreciation days.

Passholder Appreciation Days return to Universal Orlando

Special deals, perks available Aug. 12-Sept. 30

Passholder Appreciation Night on August 18

The passholder appreciation days will run from August 12 through September 30. During that time, passholders can take advantage of special discounts, events and other perks.

One special event Universal will be offering is its Passholder Appreciation Night on August 18. From 8 p.m. to midnight, passholders who register for the event will have Universal Studios Florida all to themselves. Registration for the event opens at 8 p.m. on July 12.

Universal will also be hosting a 21 & up passholder party on August 16 at the Universal CityWalk's Red Coconut Club. Registration for the event opens at 8 p.m. on July 13.

Other exclusives available to passholders include collectible buttons and a new passholder magnet--both of which can be picked up at the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios or at Toon Extra in Islands of Adventure on August 1.

Universal will release more details on additional passholder perks next month.