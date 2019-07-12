ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has released more details about the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge previews it will hold for some annual passholders.

More details released about Galaxy's Edge passholder previews

Previews will take place on select days in August

Platinum, Platinum Plus, Premier passholders eligible to register

The previews will take place on select days in August, according to Disney.

Only Platinum, Platinum Plus, and Premier annual passholders are eligible to register for one of the preview time slots. Registered passholders can bring a guest with them; however, that guest must also have a valid Platinum, Platinum Plus, or Premier pass, according to Disney.

When passholders register for the preview, their guest must also be on their "Family & Friends" list on My Disney Experience and must have opted to share "All My Plans" with them.

Email invitations for the passholder previews will sent later this summer, Disney said.