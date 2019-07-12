ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has released more details about the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge previews it will hold for some annual passholders.
- More details released about Galaxy's Edge passholder previews
- Previews will take place on select days in August
- Platinum, Platinum Plus, Premier passholders eligible to register
- RELATED: Disney World to Hold Passholder Previews for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
The previews will take place on select days in August, according to Disney.
Only Platinum, Platinum Plus, and Premier annual passholders are eligible to register for one of the preview time slots. Registered passholders can bring a guest with them; however, that guest must also have a valid Platinum, Platinum Plus, or Premier pass, according to Disney.
When passholders register for the preview, their guest must also be on their "Family & Friends" list on My Disney Experience and must have opted to share "All My Plans" with them.
Email invitations for the passholder previews will sent later this summer, Disney said.
Galaxy's Edge, the 14-acre expansion at Disney's Hollywood Studios, will feature two attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, in addition to several shops and dining locations. Smugglers Run will open with the land on August 26. Rise of the Resistance will make its debut on December 5.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.