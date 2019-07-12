ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has welcomed another baby walrus.

A female Pacific walrus calf was born at the theme park on July 3, SeaWorld announced Friday.

The calf, the second for mom Kaboodle and dad Garfield, weighed 150 pounds at the time of her birth.

When SeaWorld's animal care team discovered Kaboodle was not lactating, they began giving the calf eight bottle feedings a day. The team is now providing the calf with 24-hour care.

"I am incredibly proud to watch our teams in action as they provide world-class care for Kaboodle and her calf," SeaWorld CEO Gus Antorcha said in a statement.

Visitors won't be able to see Kaboodle and the calf just yet. The two will remain behind-the-scenes for the next few weeks while the calf gains weight and learns to swim, SeaWorld said.

SeaWorld's Wild Arctic exhibit is home to other walruses and beluga whales.