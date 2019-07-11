ORLANDO, Fla. -- Attention Star Wars fans! Disney has announced the opening date for the other ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Opening dates revealed for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Ride will open at Disney World on Dec. 5 and Disneyland on January 17

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios on Aug. 29

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios on December 5, Disney revealed Thursday. The ride will then debut at Disneyland in California on January 17, 2020.

Rise of the Resistance will put visitors in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

With Thursday's announcement, Disney shared more details about the ride.

"Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base," according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. "Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they will break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay on step ahead of Kylo Ren."

When it opens, Rise of the Resistance will join the other ride at Galaxy's Edge--Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. In addition to the rides, visitors of the planet of Batuu, where Galaxy's Edge is set, will also be able to try blue milk, grab a drink at Oga's Cantina and build their own lightsaber.

Galaxy's Edge first opened at Disneyland on May 31. The land will make its Disney World debut on August 29.