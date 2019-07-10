ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando's newest coaster, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, is still facing technical issues.

New operations update released for Universal's Hagrid coaster

Ride will close before park closes for "routine maintenance"

Coaster has faced technical issues since opening on June 13

On Wednesday, the resort issued an "operations update" for the ride, saying it will close before the park closes each day for "routine daily maintenance."

"Given the ride's popularity and current wait times, we will close the attraction prior to park close so we can begin our routine daily maintenance to ensure the experience continues to be great," Universal said in a tweet.

Universal added that it would be working to open the ride in the mornings but that operating hours will vary.

This is the second operations update Universal has issued since the ride opened June 13.

Last month, the company said Hagrid's would open at midday for a few weeks while its team worked through technical issues and delays.

The coaster wasn't open at all on Monday. When asked why, Universal declined to share operational details.