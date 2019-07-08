ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando has released new promo artwork for the Stranger Things haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights.
Designed by Kyle Lambert, the artwork features Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang facing Demodogs.
This year's house will include scenes from season two and season three of the hit Neflix show.
In addition to Stranger Things, Halloween Horror Nights will feature 9 other haunted houses and five scare zones.
Previously announced houses for this year's event include, Yeti: Terror of the Yukon, Universal Monsters, Nightingales: Blood Pit and Depths of Fear.
Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights September 6 through November 2 at Universal Studios Florida.
