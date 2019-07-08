ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World's buses will soon sport a new look.
- Disney World buses to feature new designs
- Exteriors will feature Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and more
- The redesigned buses will also feature new seats, laminate floors
The redesigned buses will feature well-known Disney characters on the exterior, including Mickey, Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto. The buses will also feature colors themed to the characters.
Inside the buses, riders will find new blue seats and laminate floors. Some of the buses will also be equipped with USB charging ports located between the seats.
The redesigned buses come as Disney gets ready to debut its new Disney Skyliner gondola system later this year.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.