ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World's buses will soon sport a new look.

Disney World buses to feature new designs

The redesigned buses will feature well-known Disney characters on the exterior, including Mickey, Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto. The buses will also feature colors themed to the characters.

Inside the buses, riders will find new blue seats and laminate floors. Some of the buses will also be equipped with USB charging ports located between the seats.

The redesigned buses come as Disney gets ready to debut its new Disney Skyliner gondola system later this year.