ORLANDO, Fla. – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open next month at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Visitors to the 14-acre land will be transported to the planet of Batuu where they'll be able to explore Black Spire Outpost, a remote port known for smugglers, rogue trader and adventures. They'll also be able to board the Millennium Falcon, interact with stormtroopers and try blue milk.

But for those who want to explore the land like a VIP, ESPN's ESPYS Auction is offering an exclusive Galaxy's Edge experience on eBay. The vacation package includes a roundtrip airfare for four people, a five-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort, four 6-day Park Hopper tickets, a Disney Gift Card valued at $2,000, a private character meet-and-greet and a Disney character dining experience.

And that's not all, it also includes a Disney VIP Tour Guide that can be used when spending the day at Galaxy's Edge.

The auction ends July 10 and the bid currently stands at $9,800. But in order to bid, you must pre-qualify for bids over $2,000.

All proceeds from the auction benefit The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

If you can't wait to visit Galaxy's Edge, a version of the land has already opened at Disneyland in California. Otherwise, the land will open at Hollywood Studios on August 29.