ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando this month is offering a special character breakfast to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the long-running children's TV series Sesame Street.
- SeaWorld offering Sesame Street breakfast
- The dining experience will celebrate the show's 50th anniversay
- Breakfast buffet and character meet-and-greets
The Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Breakfast includes a buffet and appearances by Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita, Bert and Ernie.
The breakfast will take place on July 13, July 20 and July 27 at the Seafire Grill restaurant.
Prices for the limited-time experience are $29.99 per adult and $14.99 per child ages 3-9.
Advanced reservations are required. To book the breakfast, visit seaworld.com/orlando.
SeaWorld Orlando recently opened a new Sesame Street land that includes six themed attractions, a parade and food trucks.
