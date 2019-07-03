ORLANDO, Fla. — Captain Phasma will soon no longer lead a squad of stormtroopers down Hollywood Boulevard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

March of the First Order ending this month

Final performance at Hollywood Studios will be July 6

Stormtroopers will relocate to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The popular March of the First Order is ending this month, according to the official Disney World website . The last performance will be on July 6.

Stormtroopers will be moved to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, where they'll patrol Black Spire Outpost and interact with visitors. They will also be joined by Kylo Ren from time to time.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open at Hollywood Studios on August 29.