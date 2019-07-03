ORLANDO, Fla. — Captain Phasma will soon no longer lead a squad of stormtroopers down Hollywood Boulevard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- March of the First Order ending this month
- Final performance at Hollywood Studios will be July 6
- Stormtroopers will relocate to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
The popular March of the First Order is ending this month, according to the official Disney World website. The last performance will be on July 6.
Stormtroopers will be moved to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, where they'll patrol Black Spire Outpost and interact with visitors. They will also be joined by Kylo Ren from time to time.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open at Hollywood Studios on August 29.
