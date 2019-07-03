ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World's Magic Kingdom has fireworks every night. But the theme park will have a special show for the Fourth of July.
And if can't make it to Magic Kingdom (or don't feel like dealing with the crowds), you're in luck. Disney plans to live-stream the fireworks celebration.
Disney's Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky will take place on July 4. The live-stream will start at 9:10 p.m. ET and can be watched on the official Disney Parks Blog.
Also during the live-stream, Disney will share Disney vacation photos from users. To have your photo featured, share it on Twitter using the hashtag #DisneyParksLIVE.
