DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon in Daytona Beach is celebrating Independence Day with a special deal for members of the military.
- Military members get free admission on July 4
- Must have valid military ID
Active and retired members get free admission to the water park on July 4.
Military personnel must have a valid military ID.
Daytona Lagoon recently opened two new thrill slides—Kraken's Revenge, a 50 feet tall mat racer; and Shaka Halfpipe, which sends riders off a 50-foot tower into a tube that swings like a pendulum.
