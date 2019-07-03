DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon in Daytona Beach is celebrating Independence Day with a special deal for members of the military.

Military members get free admission on July 4

Must have valid military ID

Active and retired members get free admission to the water park on July 4.

Military personnel must have a valid military ID.

Daytona Lagoon recently opened two new thrill slides—Kraken's Revenge, a 50 feet tall mat racer; and Shaka Halfpipe, which sends riders off a 50-foot tower into a tube that swings like a pendulum.