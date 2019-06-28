WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Toy maker Lego and other investors are buying a British entertainment company that operates Legoland and other parks for $6 billion.

Merlin Entertainment, which runs eight Legoland parks and 20 Legoland Discovery centers, stated it accepted a $6-billion deal from LEGO, private equity firm Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investor Board.

The investors will create a new company that will own 50 percent of Merlin Entertainment. Lego owner Kirkbi Invest already owns a stake of nearly 30 percent.