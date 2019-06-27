ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Adventure pavilion at Epcot is getting a new barbecue restaurant, Disney announced Thursday.

Liberty Inn closing at Epcot on July 8

New barbecue restaurant to take its place

The new restaurant called Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue will replace Liberty Inn.

"The new location will be a modern barbecue smokehouse, with all the accompanying sights, sounds, smells and flavors you love—including a larger smoker preparing fine food every day right on the pavilion's promenade," read a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Regal Eagle will also feature a redesigned patio area.

Liberty Inn will close on July 8 to make way for the new restaurant.