ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Adventure pavilion at Epcot is getting a new barbecue restaurant, Disney announced Thursday.
- Liberty Inn closing at Epcot on July 8
- New barbecue restaurant to take its place
The new restaurant called Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue will replace Liberty Inn.
"The new location will be a modern barbecue smokehouse, with all the accompanying sights, sounds, smells and flavors you love—including a larger smoker preparing fine food every day right on the pavilion's promenade," read a post on the Disney Parks Blog.
Regal Eagle will also feature a redesigned patio area.
Liberty Inn will close on July 8 to make way for the new restaurant.
