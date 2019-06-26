ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World on Wednesday shot down a rumor about changes being made to the Enchanted Tiki Room attraction at Magic Kingdom.

Disney addresses Enchanted Tiki Room rumor

Article posted by WDWNT said attraction would get Moana overlay

Disney refuted the rumor in a post on its official blog

The rumor, posted earlier in the day by the unofficial Disney fan site WDWNT, stated that Disney would be overhaul the attraction with a Moana-themed show. In its article, the site cited "sources inside the company."

But by late afternoon, Disney refuted the rumor with a post on its official blog.

"A little birdie told us there are some rumors flying around about our beloved Tiki birds at Walt Disney World," Disney Parks editorial content director Thomas Smith wrote on the Disney Parks Blog. "We're sorry that our fans are being fed incorrect information by unscrupulous sources. Although we won't address every rumor, we want to set the record straight: there are no plans for our feathered friends to fly the coup any time soon."

"These birds will continue entertaining our guests at the Magic Kingdom Park just as they have done since 1971," Smith added.

Earlier this month, Disney responded to another rumor shared by WDWNT which stated The Land and The Seas pavilions at Epcot would be demolished as part of Epcot's multi-year overhaul.

Disney plans to reveal more details about its plans for Epcot at its D23 Expo in August.