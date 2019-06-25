ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is looking to hire 2,000 new team members for a variety of positions, including Halloween Horror Nights, the company announced Tuesday.

Positions include Halloween Horror Nights, attractions, custodial

The positions include 300 haunted house attendants for the annual Halloween event, as well as full-time and part-time opportunities in other areas of the resort such as attractions, food services, custodial and security.

Universal is also hiring for salaried positions in entertainment, tech services, IT, finance, marketing and sales and human resources.

Universal plans to hold appointment-only job fairs over the next several weeks. Specific hiring events will be held for Halloween Horror Night roles.

Halloween Horror Nights will kick off September 6 and features 10 haunted houses and five scare zones.

To apply for a job at Universal, visit universalorlandojobs.com.