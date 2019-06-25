ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has extended the "buy two days, get two days free" deal offered to Florida Residents.

Universal Orlando extends "buy 2, get 2 free deal"

Florida residents can purchase a 2-day ticket and get 2 additional days free

Tickets start at $179.99 and can be used through December 20

Floridians now have until September 30 to get two days free when they buy a two-day ticket.

The two-day ticket starts at $179.99 (plus tax) and includes admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure. The tickets can be used any four days and, as a bonus, they now don't have blockout dates. The tickets must be used by December 20.

The blockout dates for Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure have also been lifted for tickets previously purchased under the deal, according to Universal.

To get the deal, Florida residents will need to enter the promo code "COKE" at checkout.

Universal has a couple of upcoming events visitors will be able to enjoy during the promotion, including Halloween Horror Nights (September 6 – November 2) and its Holidays celebration (starting November 16).

For more information about the ticket deal, visit universalorlando.com.