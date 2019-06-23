ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were rescued by firefighters from a ride at Universal Orlando on Sunday.

Mom, son stuck 25 feet up on Pteranodon Flyers ride

Both lowered by Orlando Fire bucket truck; no one hurt

Universal didn't say whether ride stopped working

The mother and son were stuck 25 feet up on the Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure. Orlando Fire was "asked to help assist" them off the ride, Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said.

The Pteranodon Flyers is a kid-friendly ride in which guests ride in a seat that hangs from a track that goes around the Jurassic Park area, similar to a ski lift.

The mom and son got a ride down to the ground in a bucket truck, and no one was hurt, the Orlando Fire Department said.

Universal didn't say why the mom and son were stuck or confirm whether the ride had stopped functioning.