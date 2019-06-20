ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will celebrate International Yoga Day on Friday with a large yoga session at Magic Kingdom.
- Morning yoga session at Magic Kingdom on Friday
- Cast members will participate in the exclusive event
- Event not open to public, but live stream is being provided
Cast members will stretch out their yoga mats in front of Cinderella Castle early Friday.
The event is not open to the public.
However, Disney is inviting everyone to watch the yoga session on the Disney Parks Blog at 6 a.m.
Viewers may even be able to catch the sun rise over Cinderella Castle.
