WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Lego Movie Days, Legoland Florida's newest summer event, kicks off next month.

Lego Movie Days kicks off in July

New Legoland event includes dozens of activities, food options

Dance party, two scavenger hunts and Lego builds

The event will take place on Saturdays and Sundays between July 13 and August 4.

Visitors will have the chance to experience the event's 15 interactive activities, specialty food options and Lego builds. Activities include the Glitter and Glow Dance Party, the Find Emmet's Friends scavenger hunt and the Lego mosaic build opportunity.

There will also be a photo-op with new character Rex Dangervest, Emmet's alter ego.

At select located throughout Legoland, visitors can find themed treats like the Disco Drop Doughnut or the Cloud Cuckoo Land Ice Cream Swirl.

Lego Movie Days is included with theme park admission.

First announced in May, Lego Movie Days follows the March debut of the park's new land, Lego Movie World. The new land takes visitors through the streets of Bricksburg and features three rides—Unikitty's Disco Drop ride, the Lego Movie Masters of Flight flying theater attraction and the Battle of Bricksburg water ride.

For more information, visit legoland.com/florida.