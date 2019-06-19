ORLANDO, Fla. – Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom will feature an exclusive soirée thrown by the Dalmatian-obsessed Cruella de Vil—but to attend, you'll have to pay extra.
- Disney adds Cruella de Vil party to Mickey's Not-So-Scary
- The add-on event include food, meeting Cruella and a reserved parade viewing
- Cruella's party cost $99; admission to Mickey's Not-So-Scary required
- RELATED: Disney World raises prices for annual passes
For $99 (that's in addition to the Not-So-Scary admission), Cruella's Halloween Hide-a-Way includes access to Tony's Town Square Restaurant where hors d'oeuvres, flatbreads, chocolate-dipped strawberries, cheesecake, brownies and more will be served. The menu will also include a variety of beverages including beer and wine.
The party kicks off at 9:30 p.m. on each Not-So-Scary night, giving visitors a chance meet Cruella herself.
In addition to food, the exclusive party includes a reserved viewing area for Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade. After the 11:15 p.m. parade, Cruella partygoers can hang out at Tony's until 12:30 a.m.
Reservations for Cruella's Halloween Hide-a-Way are available on disneyworld.com or by calling 407-939-3463.
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place select nights at August 16 through November 1.
The after-hours event includes the trick-or-treating throughout the park, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show, a brand-new fireworks show and character meet-and-greets.
Tickets to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party range from $79 to $135, depending on the date.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.