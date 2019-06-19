ORLANDO, Fla. – Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom will feature an exclusive soirée thrown by the Dalmatian-obsessed Cruella de Vil—but to attend, you'll have to pay extra.

Disney adds Cruella de Vil party to Mickey's Not-So-Scary

The add-on event include food, meeting Cruella and a reserved parade viewing

Cruella's party cost $99; admission to Mickey's Not-So-Scary required

For $99 (that's in addition to the Not-So-Scary admission), Cruella's Halloween Hide-a-Way includes access to Tony's Town Square Restaurant where hors d'oeuvres, flatbreads, chocolate-dipped strawberries, cheesecake, brownies and more will be served. The menu will also include a variety of beverages including beer and wine.

The party kicks off at 9:30 p.m. on each Not-So-Scary night, giving visitors a chance meet Cruella herself.

In addition to food, the exclusive party includes a reserved viewing area for Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade. After the 11:15 p.m. parade, Cruella partygoers can hang out at Tony's until 12:30 a.m.

Reservations for Cruella's Halloween Hide-a-Way are available on disneyworld.com or by calling 407-939-3463.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place select nights at August 16 through November 1.

The after-hours event includes the trick-or-treating throughout the park, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show, a brand-new fireworks show and character meet-and-greets.

Tickets to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party range from $79 to $135, depending on the date.