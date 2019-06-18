ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has raised prices on nearly all of its annual passes.

Price hike comes ahead of Star Wars: Galaxy Edge grand opening

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge set to open in August, 2019

As of Tuesday, the lower-cost Epcot After 4 pass was $309, up from $289. Disney's Silver Pass went up from $479 to $519.

The Gold Pass increased $90, from $609 to $699. Prices for the higher-tier annual passes also went up.

The Platinum Pass now costs $899, up from $749. The Platinum Plus Pass jumped from $849 to $999, an increase of $150.

The price for the Theme Park Select Pass remains the same. Prices also increased on the annual passes offered to out-of-state residents. The Platinum Pass now costs $1,119, while the Platinum Plus Pass increased to $1,219.

The price hike comes ahead of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge grand opening and a day after Disney announced pass holder previews opportunities for the land for pass holders — Platinum and above.

The last time Disney significantly raised prices on annual passes was back in October.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open Aug. 29.