ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has raised prices on nearly all of its annual passes.
- Price hike comes ahead of Star Wars: Galaxy Edge grand opening
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge set to open in August, 2019
As of Tuesday, the lower-cost Epcot After 4 pass was $309, up from $289. Disney's Silver Pass went up from $479 to $519.
The Gold Pass increased $90, from $609 to $699. Prices for the higher-tier annual passes also went up.
The Platinum Pass now costs $899, up from $749. The Platinum Plus Pass jumped from $849 to $999, an increase of $150.
The price for the Theme Park Select Pass remains the same. Prices also increased on the annual passes offered to out-of-state residents. The Platinum Pass now costs $1,119, while the Platinum Plus Pass increased to $1,219.
The price hike comes ahead of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge grand opening and a day after Disney announced pass holder previews opportunities for the land for pass holders — Platinum and above.
The last time Disney significantly raised prices on annual passes was back in October.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open Aug. 29.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.