ORLANDO, Fla. — Discovery Cove is offering Florida residents a 30 percent discount this summer.

In order to take advantage of the deal, residents need to book their reservations by June 30. The visits can be for this year or next year, Discovery Cove said in a news release.

The discount can be applied to day admission or select packages.

At Discovery Cove, visitors can enjoy one-of-a-kind animal encounters, including swimming with dolphins, snorkeling with sting rays and hand feeding exotic birds.