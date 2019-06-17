ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World confirmed Monday that it will have passholder previews for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Passholder previews coming for Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy Edge

The previews will be held before the land's August 29 grand opening

Reservation details will be released later, Disney says

The previews will take place before the new land's August 29 grand opening at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney said, although exact dates were not released.

Platinum, Platinum Plus, and Premier passholders will be allowed to register for the preview opportunities, the company said.

"Capacity is limited and will be available on a first-come, first served basis," Disney said.

The previews will be complimentary, a Disney spokesperson said.

More details on the reservations also will be released later.

Galaxy's Edge, the 14-acre expansion, will feature two attractions — Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — as well as several shops and restaurants. Smugglers Run is the only attraction that will open with the land; Rise of the Resistance is scheduled to open later this year.