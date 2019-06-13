ORLANDO, Fla. — Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has officially opened at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

The newest ride to join The Wizard World of Harry Potter takes guests on a 50-mph, creature-filled journey through the Forbidden Forest. In addition to twists and turns, the coaster offers drops, including a 17-foot free fall in one surprising scene.

Guests will experience the ride while aboard Hagrid's motorcycle, choosing either the motorbike or the sidecar.

But before they race through the Forbidden Forest, they'll make their way through an elaborate queue — one that has plenty of Easter eggs for Harry Potter fans.

On opening day, the wait time for the coaster reached 10 hours.

So hunting for Easter eggs might be a good way to pass the time while you wait.

The Green Man

As you enter the queue, look up at the ride's sign. Included above the word's "Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure" is the Green Man, which is a symbol of nature in various mythology. The symbol usually includes a face surrounded by leavens.

J.K. Rowling based the character of Hagrid off of the Green Man, and so the Universal creative team wanted to feature the image in the ride.

The Green Man also adorns the archway as you enter the ruins part of the queue.

Hagrid's Hut

As you make your way through the outdoor portion of the queue, you'll come across Hagrid's Hut. The outside of the hut will look similar to how it was featured in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with plenty of pumpkins and crates lining the grounds.

Mermaid Wall Sculpture

Before entering the inside of the ruins, you'll see a wall sculpture featuring mermaids. The sculpture references the creatures Harry encounters in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Wall Graffiti

Once inside the ruins, look at the walls, which feature graffiti from Hogwarts students. The words "watch out Malfoy there's a hippogriff behind you" underneath a drawing of a hippogriff. James and Lily's (Harry Potter's parents) initials are also etched inside a heart on one of the walls.

The wall also includes images of owls and a phoenix. Dozens of cages hang from the ceiling. Chirping noises and rustling sounds will come from them occassionally.

Dragon Challenge

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure replaces Dragon Challenge, which closed in 2017. Throughout the new coaster's queue are several reference to the previous ride. Toward the beginning of the indoor queue, look for the words "Dueling Club" next to drawings of a blue and red dragon.

Dragon Eggs

In the hallway of the ruins, there is a collection of dragon eggs in cases and on shelves. Look closely in one of the cases, which features the golden egg that Harry retrieved during the Triwizard Tournament in Goblet of Fire.

Hagrid's Lab

One part of the queue takes you into Hagrid's lab, which is filled with jars, crates, and banners with information about various creatures, including some you'll see on the ride. On Hagrid's workbench, look for the Monster Book of Monsters.

There also a few references to Dragon Challenge in this room.

Of course, there are plenty more Easter eggs to spot in the queue for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, so keep your eyes peeled.