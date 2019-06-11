ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando's newest hotel feels like a weekend getaway at the beach.

Decor of Surfside Inn & Suites features surfboards, ocean paintings

Standard rooms at Universal "value" hotel will start just under $100

Everything at Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites, from the rooms to the cafe, features a surf theme. The wood panel flooring feels like you're walking along a beachside pier. Surf boards and ocean paintings are located throughout the lobby.

The walls feature light blues, grays, and whites.

Just off from the lobby, visitors will find the Beach Break Cafe, which serves burgers, salads, customizable bowls, and breakfast items.

Being a value offering, none of the entrees at the cafe will cost over $12, Universal said.

There's plenty of seating inside the cafe as well as outside near the pool. Each outdoor table has umbrella covering.

VIDEO: And here’s a quick tour inside one of the 2-bedroom suites at Universal’s Surfside Inn & Suites. It can sleep up to 6 people. pic.twitter.com/iIp64Jc70q — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 11, 2019

In what Universal is calling its "value" category, the standard rooms at Surfside start at under $100. The 750-room hotel also features two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six people.

Those who stay at Surfside can take advantage of several benefits that Universal offers at its hotels, including early park admission and free transportation to the parks.

Surfside is set to open June 27.

The hotel is just one half of the Endless Summer Resort. Its sister hotel, Dockside Inn & Suites, is set to open in 2020.

Collectively, the hotels will bring Universal's room count to about 9,000.